President Tokayev to participate in Turkic Council teleconference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) scheduled for April 10, Kazinform reports.

The summit which is set to be held in the format of a teleconference will be dedicated to the cooperation and solidarity in fight against Covid-19, President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed via Facebook.

The Summit will take place at the initiative of Chairman of the Turkic Council, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Participants of the teleconference will discuss the measures taken at the national level to fight the coronavirus pandemic as well as the development of multilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare. The teleconference will result in the adoption of the Joint declaration.