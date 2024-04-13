President Tokayev to pay official visit to Armenia

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay a one-day official visit to Armenia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On April 15, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay a one-day official visit to Armenia and hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan, reads the statement of Akorda.

After the visit, Head of State Tokayev is to leave for one of the regions of Kazakhstan affected by floods.