    17:17, 24 November 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to pay official visit to Belgium

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 25-26, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «In Brussels, President Tokayev will hold talks with the leadership of Belgium and the European Union. A number of meetings with the heads of major European companies are also expected,» Uali wrote in a Facebook post.


