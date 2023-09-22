President Tokayev to pay official visit to Germany

On September 28-29, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

In Berlin, the President will hold talks with the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also participate in the meeting of the Leaders of Central Asian States and Germany.

The President will also take floor at the Berlin Global Dialogue Forum and will hold a series of meetings with business communities of Germany.