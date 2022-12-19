EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:09, 19 December 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is expected to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on December 21-22, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

    During the talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Head of State will discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects of further strengthening of trade and economic and transit and transport interaction, as well as humanitarian cooperation.

    In addition, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to focus on the key issues of regional and international agenda.

    A wide range of bilateral contracts and agreements are to be signed on the sidelines of the visit.


    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!