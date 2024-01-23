EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:29, 23 January 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to pay working visit to Almaty

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay a working visit to Almaty on January 24-25, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Advisor-Press Secretary of the President Berik Uali announced via Instagram that the working trip will be held as previously planned.

    The Head of State is expected to visit a number of facilities, including the premise of Almaty’s mayor’s office renovated after the January events, and chair a meeting of the Almaty city authorities in the building.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Almaty President of Kazakhstan
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!