President Tokayev to pay working visit to Almaty

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay a working visit to Almaty on January 24-25, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Advisor-Press Secretary of the President Berik Uali announced via Instagram that the working trip will be held as previously planned.

The Head of State is expected to visit a number of facilities, including the premise of Almaty’s mayor’s office renovated after the January events, and chair a meeting of the Almaty city authorities in the building.