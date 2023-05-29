President Tokayev to pay working visit to N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State is expected today to survey the progress of sowing, meet with farmers, and visit a number of social facilities in North Kazakhstan as part of his working trip, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

On May 30 a number of foreign ambassadors will deliver their credentials to the Head of State in Akorda.

On June 2 Kassym-Jomart will attend the II Central Asia – European Union Summit in Kyrgyzstan.