    10:30, 29 May 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to pay working visit to N Kazakhstan

    None
    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State is expected today to survey the progress of sowing, meet with farmers, and visit a number of social facilities in North Kazakhstan as part of his working trip, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    On May 30 a number of foreign ambassadors will deliver their credentials to the Head of State in Akorda.

    On June 2 Kassym-Jomart will attend the II Central Asia – European Union Summit in Kyrgyzstan.


