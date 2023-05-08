President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 8-9, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Russia, Kazinform learned from Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay.

«In Tverskoy district, the President will visit The Rzhev Memorial and will honour the memory of the Kazakh warriors of the 100th and 101st Rifle Divisions killed in one of the largest battles of the Great Patriotic War.

The Head of State will visit also the mass grave in Trubino village where his uncle Kassym Boltayev is buried. About 22,000 soldiers and officers called up from Kazakhstan participated in the Battles of Rzhev.

On May 9, at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the military parade dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Russian side invited the leaders of the CIS states to the event,» Ruslan Zheldibay posted on his Facebook account.