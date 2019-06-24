President Tokayev to survey situation in Arys after explosion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan is set to jet off to Turkestan region to survey first-hand the situation in the town of Arys, Kazinform has learnt from the President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The Head of State will be accompanied on the trip today by Vice Prime Minister Zhenis Kassymbek and heads of the government agencies concerned.



After the explosion in the town of Arys, President Tokayev charged the ministers of defense and internal affairs as well as akim (governor) of Turkestan region to take urgent steps to eliminate the consequences of the explosion in Arys, ensure people's safety and determine the probable cause of the incident