President Tokayev to take part in extended session of Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to participate in the extended session of the Government today, Kazinform has learnt from President’s spokesperson Berik Uali.

«Today at 11:00 am President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the extended session of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan via videoconference,» Uali revealed in a Facebook post.

During the session, the Cabinet will report on the results of Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development in the first half of 2020.

The session will further focus on the ways to fight the coronavirus infection, the progress in implementation of the instructions given by the Head of State regarding the key areas of Government’s activity and the goals for the period ahead.