TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:18, 19 August 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to pay state visit to Tajikistan

    President Tokayev to visit Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    From August 22 to 23,  President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of his counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Akorda press service reported.

    Highest-level talks will be held behind the closed doors, and meetings of governmental delegations will take place during the visit.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon are set to discuss the current state and prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.

    The visit is expected to end with signing a number of bilateral documents aimed at deepening the cooperation in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. 

      

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Tajikistan
