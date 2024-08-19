President Tokayev to pay state visit to Tajikistan

From August 22 to 23, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of his counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Akorda press service reported.

Highest-level talks will be held behind the closed doors, and meetings of governmental delegations will take place during the visit.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon are set to discuss the current state and prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.

The visit is expected to end with signing a number of bilateral documents aimed at deepening the cooperation in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.