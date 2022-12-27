EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:32, 27 December 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg

    None
    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Russia Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

    President of Kazakhstan Tokayev was presented with the museum's exhibits, including rare works of art.

    An informal meeting of the Heads of State of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan took place at the Museum.


    Фото: t.me/bort_01

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!