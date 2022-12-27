President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Russia Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

President of Kazakhstan Tokayev was presented with the museum's exhibits, including rare works of art.

An informal meeting of the Heads of State of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan took place at the Museum.

Фото: t.me/bort_01