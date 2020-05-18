EN
    19:00, 18 May 2020 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev urges Kazakhstanis to observe safety precautions

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urges Kazakhstanis to observe safety precautions and reminds the quarantine regime is still in place, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that despite positive dynamics in fight against the coronavirus infection, the threat of its spread in the country still remains.

    The President urged the nationals to observe safety precautions, especially in public places, as they run the risk of being exposed to the novel virus and harming their health.

    He stressed that despite relaxation of the quarantine regime it is still in place.


