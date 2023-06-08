President Tokayev urges to allocate more funds to support International Fund for Saving Aral Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan exerts every effort to support friendly relations with the global and regional partners. We intend to boost regional cooperation with the fraternal countries of Central Asia,» the Kazakh President said taking the floor at the Astana International Forum.

The President said Kazakhstan takes efforts to carry out reforms to introduce principles o equity, the supremacy of law, equality and justice. In a very short space of time, Kazakhstan reformed its institutions, limited presidential powers, amended the Constitution, rebooted the political and economic systems, and rooted out corruption.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the water level in the two great rivers of the region, Syrdariya and Amudariya, will decrease by 15% by 2050. To prevent the ecological catastrophe in the region the Head of State urged to allocate more funds to support International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. Water problems and climate change are closely related. Central Asia water security may be achieved only through close cooperation and joint efficient measures.

The Head of State suggested building a project office of Central Asia in Almaty and holding a regional climate summit in Kazakhstan in 2026 under the aegis of the UN and other international organizations to debate climate-related issues in the region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan might offer huge green economy opportunities and become a centre of renewable energy. To decarbonize and build a green economy at the desired rate we need resources and partnerships.