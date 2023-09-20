President Tokayev urges to seek diplomatic solutions to conflicts based on UN Charter

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly during his visit to New York, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

“Today humanity faces enormous shifts unseen in a century and has entered yet another period of geopolitical confrontation. The essence of the threat comes from the simultaneous erosion of fundamental principles of international law embodied in the Charter of the United Nations. The displacement of these pillars puts an increasingly heavy burden on the existing structure of international relations and creates confrontations. The pattern of non-compliance, suspension and withdrawal from key international legal instruments is extremely concerning as it could lead to the point of no return. This situation disrupts the trading system, weakens the supply chains that drive economic life, damages food security, and accelerates inflation,” President Tokayev stressed in his speech.

The Head of State went to emphasize that current negative trends further exacerbate human suffering.

“108 million people are forcibly displaced, more than 1 billion live in poverty, and 2 billion do not have access to essential medicines. The ultimate result is humanity’s loss of confidence in the future stable development of the world. The younger generations no longer believe that the world they inherit will be a better one. Therefore, Kazakhstan finds it necessary to restate its unwavering commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter. The leaders gathered here are responsible for the fate and future of humankind. Yet, as we approach the UN’s 80th anniversary, we have come almost full circle to the Organization’s point of departure. 3 The resolution of political issues by force in fact results only in deadlock. Dialogue is the only way to create a conducive environment that enables agreement on new principles and norms,” the Kazakh leader said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged the world to seek diplomatic solutions to the conflicts based on the UN Charter and universally recognized international law.

“Despite best efforts, conflicts persist in many regions of the world. We urge all parties to seek diplomatic solutions to the conflicts based on the UN Charter and universally recognized international law. In this regard, Kazakhstan commends all the efforts and plans proposed by different states and groups of countries in support of a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” Tokayev stressed.

According to the Kazakh President, diplomacy and dialogue should always prevail in seeking the resolution of international disputes.