    11:42, 02 September 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev urges to stiffen penalties for pedophilia and human trafficking

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demanded without delay to stiffen penalties for sexual abuse, pedophilia, distribution of drugs, human trafficking, and other grave crimes especially against children.

    The President also stressed that the country has been carried away by the humanization of the legislation not taking into consideration the fundamental rights of the citizens. He urged to stiffen punishment for sexual abuse, pedophilia, distribution of drugs, human trafficking, and other grave crimes especially against children.




