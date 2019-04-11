EN
    18:00, 11 April 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev visits Aktau business service centre

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the business service centre in Aktau as part of his working trip, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President got familiarized with the work of the centre providing one-stop shop principle services. null

    Besides, the President was reported on the progress of implementation of the Bastau-Business program. The Atameken projects, such as the camel husbandry, a tutoring centre, a printing office, a beauty treatment salon, a dentist's room, a kindergarten, etc., were presented there.null

    The Head of State visited also the city outpatient hospital.null

