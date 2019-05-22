EN
    10:56, 22 May 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev visits Aktobe region

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Aktobe region, Kazinform reports citing Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.

    "The President will visit a number of social and industrial facilities of the region. He will participate in the International Research to Practice Conference on "Protection of Population's Health: Politics, Science and Primary Care. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also plans to meet the public of the region," Berik Uali wrote in a Facebook post.

    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
