President Tokayev visits Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to Aktobe region, Kazinform reports citing Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.

"The President will visit a number of social and industrial facilities of the region. He will participate in the International Research to Practice Conference on "Protection of Population's Health: Politics, Science and Primary Care. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also plans to meet the public of the region," Berik Uali wrote in a Facebook post.