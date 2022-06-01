President Tokayev visits Al Farabi Kazakh National University

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the Akorda press service reports.

First, the President visited the Al Farabi Museum which features rare manuscripts of Al Farabi and other exponents.

Next Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with scientific achievements and innovative developments at the exhibition unveiled there. The students told about the opportunities of their scientific and innovative projects in spheres such as healthcare, tourism, agro-chemistry, construction technologies, AI, and biotechnologies.

Besides, those present told the President about the plans for the construction and reconstruction of the academic buildings, and dorms.

The Head of State also met with young teachers, scientists, and students of the University, including foreign ones.