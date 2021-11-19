EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:15, 19 November 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev visits Alatau Creative Hub in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his working trip to Almaty city with a visit to ‘Alatau Creative Hub’ innovative center, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Unveiled in December 2020, the center has everything in place to develop programming skills, creative potential and virtual art. It offers 25 study clubs catering to all tastes.

    During the visit, President Tokayev familiarized with the center’s library, children’s game zone, a vocal studio, an IT laboratory, a multimedia center of traditional music and other amenities.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chatted and posed for photos with employees and visitors of the center.

    In addition, akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported to the President on the development of the city’s transport system.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Almaty President of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!