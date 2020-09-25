President Tokayev visits Almaly public space on Republic Square

ALMATY. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Almaty, the Head of State inspected the reconstructed «Almaly» public space on Republic Square. The updated territory is visually divided into several zones: children’s, cultural and entertainment.

Sculptures of Kazakhstan artists are located on the square, large-scale landscaping has been carried out, trees, shrubs and flowers have been planted. Taking into account the history and culture of the city, leisure activities and various cultural and educational events are planned for guests and citizens, the Akorda press service reports.

Reconstruction of «Almaly», the underground shopping and entertainment centre, is planned to be completed in 2021.