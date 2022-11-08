EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:38, 08 November 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev visits Beket Ata Mosque

    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was on a working trip to Mangistau region on Monday, visited Beket Ata Mosque, Akorda press service reported.

    The President surveyed the historical and cultural site and talked to local aksakals (old men).

    In his words, a new impetus should be given to the development of Mangistau region. The government has already received appropriate instructions. «All the steps taken in this area will be under my personal control,» he said.



    Photo: t.me/bort_01






    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Mangistau region President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!