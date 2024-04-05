President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva

As part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Itchan Kala settlement, located in the historic center of ancient Khiva. The Kazakh leader was accompanied by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Itchan Kala is the first monument to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in Central Asia.

Photo: Akorda

The state historic and archeological museum reserve hosts around 400 residential buildings as well as 60 monuments of history and architecture. The Head of State of Kazakhstan began his tour at the Ata darvaza gate.

Photo: Akorda

Uzbek national songs and theatre performance were presented to the high-ranking guests.

Then, the Presidents visited the unique complex Kunya Ark, Shergozi Khan madrasa, Mukhammad amin Inak madrasa, Zhuma mosque and Tash khovli complex.

Photo: Akorda

The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also visited the mausoleum of the medieval Khiva poet and enlightener, Sufi teacher and philosopher Pourya-ye Vali.

Photo: Akorda

Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also toured one of the unique structures of the Khwarazm architecture - the Nurullabai Palace.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

The leaders of the two countries visited the house of the chief vizier of the Khiva Khanate Seyid Ibrahim Khoja, Besh hovli complex, guest rooms and other rooms of the Palace.

Photo: Akorda

Afterwards, the Presidents were presented with the exhibition of fine art and the exhibit ‘The 19-20th century Khwarazm in photos’. During the exhibition, the two leaders were familiarized with the works of the founder of Uzbek national photography and documentary film Khudaibergen Devanov.