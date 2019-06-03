EN
    14:34, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev visits Kazphosphate LLP

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his working trip to Zhambyl region with the visit to Kazphosphate LLP, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    The President got familiarized with the technological system of mineral fertilizers production whose annual capacity was increased from 300 to 500 tonnes.


    "Kazphosphate LLP is the flagship of Kazakhstan's chemical industry, one of the world's leading manufacturers of yellow phosphorus. The plant has all the opportunities to export its products to the international markets. The plant's competitiveness should be raised further," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.


    The facility built in 1951 employs more than 1,000 people whose average salary is around 148,000 tenge. Today, the products of Kazphosphate LLP are exported to the European Union, the U.S., Chinese, Japanese and the UAE markets.

    Tags:
    Industry President of Kazakhstan Zhambyl region President Top Story
