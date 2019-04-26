President Tokayev visits Kazzinc LLP

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has paid a visit to Kazzinc LLP during his working trip to East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State got familiarized with the products produced by the plant, including metal zinc, refined lead, fine gold and silver, cathode copper. Its production capacity totals 305,000 tons of zinc, 168,000 tons of lead, 70,000 tons of copper, 47 tons of gold and 1,440 tons of silver per year.



During the meeting with the personnel of the plant, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazzinc is the flagship company of Kazakhstan's non-ferrous industry and a large exporter.



It was noted that it not only greatly contributes to the regional budget, but also to the development of social sphere of the entire region.



In conclusion, the Head of State wished personnel of Kazzinc LLP wellbeing and success.