President Tokayev visits neighborhood he grew up in

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strolled down the streets and visited the neighborhood where he grew up in as part of his working trip to Almaty city, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State had arrived in Almaty on a two-day working trip. While in Almaty, he visited a number of social facilities and held talks with South Korea Foreign Affairs Minister Park Jin.