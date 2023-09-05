President Tokayev visits Republican Olympic Training Base in Almaty region

KONAYEV.KAZINFORM During his working trip to Almaty region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Republican Olympic Training Base, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The President was acquainted with the course of construction of the Olympic Training Centre.

Minister of Tourism and Sport Yermek Marzhikpayev reported to the President on completion of the construction of the athletic arena, ice arena, multifunctional sports hall, a hall for rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, an administrative building and a hotel. The construction of a swimming pool, a martial arts hall, a shooting range, and a stadium with stands is almost completed.

The Head of State surveyed the infrastructure of one of the largest sport complexes of the CIS, which can accommodate up to 2,300 athletes and which meets the international standards.

Nine indoor sports facilities designed for training, medical and recreation events, international and republican competitions will function here. The country’s Olympic reserve and national teams will be trained here in 23 sports, including athletics and weightlifting, volleyball, basketball, futsal, ice hockey, speed skating, boxing, all types of wrestling, martial arts, water sports, bullet shooting and archery.

The President was shown the athletic arena, as well as a hotel for athletes.

After then, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with athletes on the central square of the base,

The President spoke on importance of developing mass and youth sports.

«We need to focus our efforts on preparation for the Olympic Games, other tournaments of European and global scale, as well as Asian Games. Kazakhstan must turn into a sports power. For this purpose we are building such large sports facilities. We must continue to ramp up the sports potential of the town,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State wished new achievements to the athletes.