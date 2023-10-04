President Tokayev visits SANA Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited newly-built SANA Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

The new five-storey building offers more than 60 out-of-school activities and sport clubs for children aged from 5 to 17.

The building covers the area of 7,500 square meters. Apart from classrooms, there is also a swimming pool, an assembly hall, a photostudio and a podcast studio there.

The President surveyed Lego, robotics, 3D modelling, ceramic art, percussion instruments and dombra playing classrooms and a swimming pool.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked also to the teachers of the center, children and their parents.

He stressed the priority of building palaces of schoolchildren in each city, each district, as it is important for the younger generation.

SANA Center was built by Damu Development Group Consortium as part of social responsibility of business. According to founder Abzal Sagymbayev, his company plans to build development centers, social and healthcare facilities too.

Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbekov says 15 palaces of schoolchildren will be built in Astana until 2029. The construction of five centers will be launched in the nearest time.