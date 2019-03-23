President Tokayev visits Yasawi Mausoleum

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited archeological and architectural monuments of the Azret Sultan State Historical and Cultural Reserve Museum and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, the Akorda press service reports.



The Head of State was reported on the progress of restoration works at the cultural sites and development of the reserve museum.



Besides, the President was briefed on the construction progress of administrative buildings of the regional administration, departments, the Congress Hall, Media Centre, Palace of Schoolchildren, Tourism College, Astana Square, and other social and cultural facilities.



