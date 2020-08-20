EN
    20:00, 20 August 2020 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev visits Yassawi Mausoleum

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed results of conservation efforts in preserving historical look of the dome of the Yassawi Mausoleum, the Akorda press service reports.

    Besides, historical facilities in the territory of the Azret Sultan historical and cultural museum were also restored. All the works were held as agreed by UNESCO.

    As earlier, the Head of State arrived in Turkestan region for a working visit.


