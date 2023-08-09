President Tokayev visits Zenith enterprise in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Zenith enterprise in Pavlodar city, Kazinform cites Akorda.

President Tokayev inspected the enterprise’s workshops and got familiarized with its products, including building materials such as concrete, foundation blocks, bricks, and plates. The plant recently launched a line for production of polyethylene pipes of large diameter used in installation of main pipelines and drinking and technical water supply.

According to the leadership of the enterprise, as of now, nearly KZT20bn has been invested in the production infrastructure. The plant is also involved in construction of social housing within a PPP. It plans to launch new productions and apartment buildings with a total area of 100 thousand sq.m. each year.

During the talk with the plant’s personnel, the President noted he importance of developing domestic construction industry.

«I have a strong interest that the sector of the economy you are a worthy representative of enjoy support from the state. The state of SMEs has and will have a strong impact on the development of our economy. Therefore, you’re at the core of my interest,» said the Kazakh Head of State.