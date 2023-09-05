President Tokayev watches Batyl Toitarys 2023 military drills

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev watched today Batyl Toitarys 2023 strategic command-staff military drills on the Bereg training range in Almaty region, Kazinform reports via the Akorda press service.

Prior to the exercise, major generals Bolat Zhorabayev and Almaz Dzhumakeyev reported to the Head of State about the use of Special Operations Forces and Air Assault Forces in a defensive operation.

The brigade tactical groups of the Air Assault Forces, with the support of aviation, as well as in cooperation with the Ground Forces' and Special Operations Forces' units, practiced tactical actions on seizure of the designated enemy line on the opposite bank when overcoming a water barrier.

The units of the Special Operations Forces and the National Guard liberated the Kapchagai Hydroelectric Power Station «seized» by a mock enemy. The forces of the Ministry of Emergencies units liquidated the consequences of a man-made disaster, and worked out humanitarian assistance measures.

As per a single plan developed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, a strategic regrouping of troops was carried out in the areas of the exercise.

In particular, the Naval Forces, with the support of aviation and the Special Operations Forces, ensured security of economic entities in the Caspian Sea.

Relevant joint combat training tasks were performed on the training ranges of Almaty, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Abai regions.