EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:37, 24 August 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev welcomed at Azerbaijani Leader's residence

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM An official ceremony of meeting the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held at the Zagulba residence of the President of Azerbaijan, Akorda press service reported.

    Head of the Guard of Honour gave a welcome report to the presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and the two leaders made the rounds of the Honor Guard. National anthems of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were performed.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev introduced members of official delegations to each other.

    After the ceremony, the meeting of the presidents in narrow format began.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!