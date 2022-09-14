President Tokayev welcomes Chinese Leader Xi Jinping

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.

A guard of honour stood in formation in honour of the eminent guest at the airport.

Following the ceremony, the motorcade of the Chinese Chairman headed to the Akorda Presidential Palace, where talks discussing the strengthening of multilateral Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership are to take place.

The talks are expected to result in the signature of a number of bilateral documents.

Photo: t.me/bort_01












