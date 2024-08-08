President Tokayev welcomes Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev who is paying a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Guard of Honor traditionally welcomed the distinguished guest in the presidential residence. The state anthems of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were played.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev proceeded to the state flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan and started the top-level meeting in a narrow format.
It bears to remind that the President of Uzbekistan arrived in Astana on Wednesday evening and was personally greeted at the airport by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The sides are expected to hold bilateral top-level talks and sign a number of important documents on the margins of the visit.