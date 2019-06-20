President Tokayev wishes good luck to UNT test takers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Kazakhstani school leavers good luck at the Unified National Testing, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev revealed that he instructed the responsible authorities to carry out the testing in accordance with the legislation and assume measures to ensure security of test takers.



"I wish all school leavers good luck!" Tokayev tweeted.



The Unified National Testing kicked off across Kazakhstan today. Some 13,000 school leavers are expected to sit the test on the first day of testing.