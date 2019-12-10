EN
    13:43, 10 December 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev worries about high divorce rates among youth

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev worries about high divorce rates among young people, Kazinform reported Tuesday.

    According to his words, people should always keep in mind institution of the family. It is very important for conservation of traditions, national values and continuity of generations. The President said that a divorce became one of the main problems of the modern society.

    He added that intellectuals and teachers should conduct awareness-raising activities and popularize value of a family.

