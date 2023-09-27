President Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address presented in Parliament of Jordan

A round table with the participation of members of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Jordanian political scientists and experts held in the Parliament of Jordan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Aidarbek Toumatov briefed the Jordanian side on the main provisions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address, ongoing constitutional, political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan.

Members of the Jordanian Parliament expressed support for the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan and readiness to deepen collaboration across the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting participants focused on developing tourism cooperation and open direct flight between the two countries. The importance of holding a meeting within the Intergovernmental Commission, scheduled for November this year, was noted.

At the end of the event, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts to exchange experience and mutually beneficial cooperation.