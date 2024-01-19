EN
    12:32, 19 January 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev’s visit a testament to strategic meaning of our partnership – Italian PM

    Kazakhstan and Italy
    Screenshot

    President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni expressed gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his visit to Italy highlighting the strategic importance of partnership between the two countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Italian Prime Minister took to her official Instagram account to share she was delighted to host President Tokayev at the Chigi Palace.

    Giorgia Meloni noted the Kazakh President’s visit to Italy is a testament to the strategic meaning of Astana-Rome partnership and an excellent level of relations between the nations.

    The Italian Premier also stressed that the exchange of protocols on mutual understanding and the adoption of the joint statement signals Italy’s aspiration to strengthen partnership and step up cooperation with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Italy
