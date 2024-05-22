President Tokayev’s visit likely to transform Kazakhstan-Singapore relations - ambassador

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s first-ever visit will translate the official relationship between Kazakhstan and Singapore to more people to people, Zulkifli Baharudin, Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, expressed hope in an interview with Silk Way TV channel.

Non-Resident Ambassador Baharudin shared his expectations ahead of President Tokayev’s state visit to Singapore, reminding Silk Way TV channel audience about the history of the Kazakh leader’s special relations with the country.

“I think in our case, we are very, very privileged and unique in the sense that your leader, President Tokayev, is so familiar with the country. He, as a young man, he lived here. Not far from here [actually], he lived here. Some of his friends are still here who are waiting to see him and he still remembers them as his friends. So he's got a very warm understanding and he knows the place,” the Singaporean diplomat stressed.

“But he values friendship a lot,” said Baharudin, “not just the official relationship, but personal. And I think this is where I hope this visit can translate the official relationship to more people to people in a way, because that's more sustainable, that's more enduring.”