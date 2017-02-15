President told Aktobe region akim to improve roads

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with akim of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev.

The head of Aktobe region has informed President Nazarbayev about social and economic development of Aktobe region during 2016.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev has underlined that Aktobe region being a perspective industrial region had been showing annual decline in its GDP share.

"This tendency started in 2012. We should find the causes and take the required measures. If we want to increase export of agricultural goods we should pay attention to development of processing industry", Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined.

The President underscored the importance of development of small and medium business and making its share 50% in the economy of the region.

The President also pointed out the priorities in the social sphere - such as kindergartens, schools, roads which are in poor condition.

"The quality of automobile roads in Aktobe region is poor. You should pay attention to the roads where it is most important for the population", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The akim of Aktobe region also told about the work conducted for improvement of the economic situation in the region, develop production sector, and bring investments in agriculture and jobs for population.