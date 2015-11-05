President, Total CEO discussed coop in hydrocarbons extraction

PARIS-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chief Executive Officer of Total Patrick Pouyanné in Paris.

The parties discussed the main areas of interaction in hydrocarbons extraction, the press service of AKorda informs.

The Kazakh President noted that active and long-standing operation of the company in Kazakhstan allowed to gain strong experience of constructive cooperation.

In turn, Mr. Pouyanné told N.Nazarbayev about the course of development of Kashagan deposit and implementation of other investment projects in Kazakhstan.