    15:05, 05 October 2022 | GMT +6

    President tours tire manufacturing and home appliance plants during his visit to Saran

    None
    SARAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the tire manufacturing plant KamaTyresKZ and home appliance plant Silk Road Electronics as part of his trip to Karaganda region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The KamaTyresKZ plant currently manufacturing tires for cars and trucks is to be fully operational by the yearend. It is set to produce 3.5 million tires per year.

    68 people are being trained with needed skills to then be hired at the plant.

    The construction of the home appliance plant Silk Road Electronics is to be completed in two years.

    Following his visit, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a talk with the plants’ personnel.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01



