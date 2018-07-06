EN
    21:20, 06 July 2018 | GMT +6

    President Trump: U.S.-Kazakhstan cooperation stronger than ever

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U. S. President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana and his birthday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    In his congratulatory message, President Trump expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations with Nursultan Nazarbayev which had been strengthened during the January meeting at the White House and emphasized strategic cooperation between the two countries had been stronger than ever.

    President Trump wished his Kazakh counterpart good health, wellbeing and happiness. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the 20th anniversary of Astana.

