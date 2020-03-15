EN
    08:50, 15 March 2020 | GMT +6

    President tweets about coronavirus situation in the country

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has tweeted about the coronavirus situation in the country, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan is facing the task of keeping the economy in a mode of sustainable development in a new reality», the President’s Twitter account reads.

    «Unfortunately, coronavirus did not pass KZ by. The Government and Akims take special measures to ensure security of Kazakhstani and foreign citizens. The situation is under control. We ask everyone to remain calm, practise proper hygiene. Provocateurs will be punished. I wish you all good health. We are together #Birgemiz,» the President tweeted.


