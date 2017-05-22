EN
    09:16, 22 May 2017 | GMT +6

    President, U.S. Sec of State discuss development prospects

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    As the press service of Akorda informed, Nazarbayev and Tillerson discussed the state and prospects of development of some aspects of the bilateral cooperation.

    The sides exchanged also views on the most important issues of the international agenda. The Head of State expressed hope that the interaction between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in many areas will move to a brand new level.

