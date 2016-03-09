President: Unity of people - main value (PHOTO)

URALSK. KAZINFORM - The unity of the people is the main value, President of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Assembly of People

of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the forum of the People's Assembly called "Our power is in unity!". The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of independence and is held in Uralsk.

As the Head of State noted, the events demonstrating the unity of the country, peaceful life of the people of Kazakhstan were organized in all the regions of the country in 2015. Besides, the events were also held within the celebrated for the first time the Day of Gratitude.

"We are all children of one country. We have one common homeland, common roots, and we're confidently looking into the future. The residents of West Kazakhstan region are also contributing to this. Representatives of more than 90 ethnicities are living in the region and there are 50 ethnocultural centers there. We can defeat any crisis with the power of the unity," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President also noted that he instructed to establish new productions, develop small and medium-sized business in West Kazakhstan region. The roads are being constructed in the region as well. He also reminded of the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats and of the importance of participation of people in the upcoming elections.

N. Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan became not just an independent state but also a respected globally country. It was all possible thanks to the unity of the people of Kazakhstan. The younger generations who are getting their education now are our future.

Delegates participating in the sitting expressed their gratitude to Head of State for preserving the interethnic accord in the country.

In total, about 3 thousand people took part in the event. These are the members of the People's Assembly, republican and regional ethnocultural associations, representatives of scientific and art communities and youth organizations.