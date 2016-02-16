President: Universiade-2017 sites – pride of our country

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Winter Universiade-2017 sites in Almaty will be a pride of Kazakhstan, said President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the course of the meeting on development of Almaty and preparation for the 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 today.

“Today we have surveyed the main sites of the oncoming Universiade. I believe that everything will be commissioned on time. These are unique facilities which have never been built in Almaty before. They are the pride of the city and entire country,” said he.

The President noted that the state allocates around 2 trln tenge per year for the development of various sectors of economy. “Almaty must also effectively utilize budgetary funds, and we need to think about the benefit we can get from the Games,” added the President.

“The broadcast of the competitions, meeting tourists – all of these must be profitable. Post-Universiade use of the sites is crucial, since the government must not just spend money on their maintenance. New ice rink, pools, the whole infrastructure must be used in favor of our people,” stressed he.