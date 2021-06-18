President unveils memorial in honor of medical workers in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the inauguration ceremony of a memorial ‘Altyn zhurek’ (Heart of gold) installed in Nur-Sultan city in honor of Kazakhstani healthcare workers who contributed to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The memorial is situated in the new park of the Kazakh capital next in Almaty and Aqmeshit streets.

After laying flowers to the memorial, the Head of State addressed those present with a speech focusing on the idea behind the newly installed memorial.

In his remarks, President Tokayev noted that the memorial is our homage to those Kazakhstanis who have fought against the coronavirus pandemiс and have demonstrated unprecedented heroism.

The Head of State revealed that some 10,000 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19. Of these, over 200 have lost their lives to the battle with the novel coronavirus.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that amid the ongoing pandemic the Government has adopted a package of measures aimed at supporting doctors and other healthcare workers.

He also said it is very important to create a system of social support for healthcare workers, including housing in rural areas, relocation allowance, and other benefits. Such measures should be adopted in all regions of the country.

The Kazakh leader also stressed that he believes working in the healthcare system should become prestigious and attractive for the upcoming generation.

The President continued by praising volunteers and philanthropists who greatly contributed to the fight against the pandemic within the ‘Biz birgemiz’ campaign initiated by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Wrapping up, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated all healthcare workers on their professional holiday and suggested naming the park where the memorial is located ‘The Alley of Doctors’.