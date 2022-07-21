President unveils Mukhtar Auezov’s bust in Cholpon-Ata

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to a house museum of well-known Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata, Kazinform has learned from Telegram channel Bort N°1.

There President Tokayev unveiled a bust of Mukhtar Auezov and left a note in the distinguished visitors’ book.

The house museum of Mukhtar Auezov in Cholpon-Ata was built in 1959. The prominent Kazakh writer lived and worked there between 1959-1961. The library museum of Mukhtar Auezov was opened there in September 1970.

These days, Mukhtar Auezov’s personal belongings, including furniture and books are on display at the house museum.



